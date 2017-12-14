News
Here’s a glimpse at what the Samsung Galaxy S9 could look like

Dec 14, 2017

3:38 PM EST

2 comments

Here’s a glimpse at what the inevitable Samsung Galaxy S9 could look like.

The CAD render created by 91Mobiles, which stems from a partnership with OnLeaks, is based on recent leaks surrounding the smartphone.

From these CAD renderings, the Galaxy S9 looks set to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 that was unveiled in March of this year. The device will also feature an 18:9 display, an aspect ratio that’s quickly becoming common among flagship smartphones.

The CAD rendering lines up with many other rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9, including a fingerprint sensor that now sits below the rear-facing camera.

The render also indicates that device will feature only one rear-facing camera sensor, rather than two like the Galaxy Note 8. However, it’s possible the device might not even need two sensors for its camera to be capable of depth-of-field effects, just like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor in specific regions, while in others the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. Additionally, rumours claim the S9 will feature 6GB of RAM, Android Oreo out-of-the-box and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the S9+ is expected to have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The latest reports also claim the Galaxy S9 is unlikely to be shown off at CES in January, contrary to what earlier leaks indicated.

In other Samsung related news, the company’s Galaxy A8 + reportedly leaked yesterday in a brief video that has since been removed.

Source: 91Mobiles

Comments

  • I’m okay with this. Assuming this will be the ‘tock’ version of the S8, hopefully this will iron out any issues with the S8. Fully expecting their “X” version of the phone to revealed along side it though.

  • southerndinner

    It could look like a polished turd and it would still sell more on launch day than the Essential Phone has sold since launch LOL