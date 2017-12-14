Here’s a glimpse at what the inevitable Samsung Galaxy S9 could look like.
The CAD render created by 91Mobiles, which stems from a partnership with OnLeaks, is based on recent leaks surrounding the smartphone.
From these CAD renderings, the Galaxy S9 looks set to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 that was unveiled in March of this year. The device will also feature an 18:9 display, an aspect ratio that’s quickly becoming common among flagship smartphones.
The CAD rendering lines up with many other rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9, including a fingerprint sensor that now sits below the rear-facing camera.
Sooo… You’ve been eagerly waiting for him, there you finally have it! #Samsung #GalaxyS9 360° video render + dimensions, on behalf of @91mobiles… 😏 https://t.co/EcE3Illv0p pic.twitter.com/VzMx6MgGc2
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) December 14, 2017
The render also indicates that device will feature only one rear-facing camera sensor, rather than two like the Galaxy Note 8. However, it’s possible the device might not even need two sensors for its camera to be capable of depth-of-field effects, just like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor in specific regions, while in others the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. Additionally, rumours claim the S9 will feature 6GB of RAM, Android Oreo out-of-the-box and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the S9+ is expected to have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.
The latest reports also claim the Galaxy S9 is unlikely to be shown off at CES in January, contrary to what earlier leaks indicated.
In other Samsung related news, the company’s Galaxy A8 + reportedly leaked yesterday in a brief video that has since been removed.
Source: 91Mobiles
