Pixel 2 will be available in ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White,’ start at $649 USD

Well, as they say, when it rains, it pours.
In addition to publishing images of the Pixel 2 XL and Google Home Mini, DroidLife has also shared official renders of the HTC-made Pixel 2. According to the website, the smaller of the two Pixel smartphones will be available in three colour options: ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black,’ and ‘Clearly White’
DroidLife says the Pixel, with 64GB of internal storage, will start at $649 USD (approximately $796 CAD), while the 128GB model will cost $749 USD (approximately $919 CAD).
What do you think of the Pixel 2? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: DroidLife
Comments