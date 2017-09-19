News
Pixel 2 will be available in ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White,’ start at $649 USD

The smaller of the two Pixels will start at $649 USD, says DroidLife

Sep 19, 2017

3:16 PM EDT

2 comments

leaked Pixel 2 render in Kinda Blue

Well, as they say, when it rains, it pours.

In addition to publishing images of the Pixel 2 XL and Google Home Mini, DroidLife has also shared official renders of the HTC-made Pixel 2. According to the website, the smaller of the two Pixel smartphones will be available in three colour options: ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black,’ and ‘Clearly White’

Leaked Pixel 2 render

DroidLife says the Pixel, with 64GB of internal storage, will start at $649 USD (approximately $796 CAD), while the 128GB model will cost $749 USD (approximately $919 CAD).

leaked render of Pixel 2 in Clearly White

What do you think of the Pixel 2? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: DroidLife

Comments

  • Word

    If it’s got stereo speakers and the bezels aren’t huge I’m in.

  • K_p0w3r

    at that price, I might just say f_ck it and risk the software updates with the Essential phone