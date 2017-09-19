Google’s October Pixel event is still a few weeks away, but images of the miniature successor to the Google Home smartspeaker have already leaked.
According to DroidLife, the Google Home Mini will be available in three colours, ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Coral.’
Images suggest that the Home Mini will be wired and about a third of the size of the original Google Home. The Home Mini also appears to feature several lights on the top of the device, which is similar to the Google Home’s multi-colored LEDs.
DroidLife expects that the Google Home Mini will cost $49 USD, roughly $60 CAD.
Source: DroidLife
Comments