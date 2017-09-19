News
Images of Google’s new Daydream View have surfaced

Sep 19, 2017

3:15 PM EDT

Google Daydream View

The Google Daydream View VR headset launched late last year, featuring compatibility with the Google Pixel.

The original Daydream View was covered in a sort of cloth material, while the new headset appears to be made out of fabric. The three colour options shown off are Charcoal, Coral and Fog.

new Google Daydream View

A Canadian price has not yet been confirmed, although the device will cost $99 USD, or approximately $120 CAD. That’s compared to the $79 USD that the original Daydream goes for in America, or $99 CAD in Canada.

No other details have been revealed about the new Daydream View, although Google may make a related announcement at a Pixel-related event it will be holding on October 4th.

Source: Droid Life

