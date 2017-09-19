Images of Google’s new Daydream View have surfaced

The Google Daydream View VR headset launched late last year, featuring compatibility with the Google Pixel.
The original Daydream View was covered in a sort of cloth material, while the new headset appears to be made out of fabric. The three colour options shown off are Charcoal, Coral and Fog.
A Canadian price has not yet been confirmed, although the device will cost $99 USD, or approximately $120 CAD. That’s compared to the $79 USD that the original Daydream goes for in America, or $99 CAD in Canada.
No other details have been revealed about the new Daydream View, although Google may make a related announcement at a Pixel-related event it will be holding on October 4th.
Source: Droid Life
