Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 XL yet

The smartphone will start at $849 USD, according to DroidLife

Sep 19, 2017

2:54 PM EDT

2 comments

Pixel 2 smartphone

Just moments ago, DroidLife shared official renders of the Pixel 2 XL.

The upcoming smartphone will be available in two colours, according to the website. One of the options is a predominately white model that features a black cutaway and orange button accent, while the other will be a “Just Black” model.

Pixel 2 XL "just Black"

DroidLife also revealed pricing. The 64GB model will cost $849 USD (approximately $1041 CAD), while the 128GB model will cost $949 USD (approximately $1164 CAD).

Android Police‘s David Ruddock, in a series tweets, says his sources have told him Google has not finalized pricing. He speculates the Pixel 2 XL could cost $799 USD when all is said and done.

What do you think of the panda cutaway? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: DroidLife

