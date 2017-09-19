Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 XL yet

Just moments ago, DroidLife shared official renders of the Pixel 2 XL.
The upcoming smartphone will be available in two colours, according to the website. One of the options is a predominately white model that features a black cutaway and orange button accent, while the other will be a “Just Black” model.
DroidLife also revealed pricing. The 64GB model will cost $849 USD (approximately $1041 CAD), while the 128GB model will cost $949 USD (approximately $1164 CAD).
Android Police‘s David Ruddock, in a series tweets, says his sources have told him Google has not finalized pricing. He speculates the Pixel 2 XL could cost $799 USD when all is said and done.
What do you think of the panda cutaway? Tell us in the comment section.
I'm surprised they kept the orange power key on the panda-tone. https://t.co/Xme3vnWRWK
— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) September 19, 2017
Source: DroidLife
