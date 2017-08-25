Amazon launches Prime Video PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 apps in Canada

Canadian Amazon Prime account holders can now watch Amazon Prime Video content on their PlayStation console, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced today.
The app is available on both Sony’s PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The launch coincides with the release of Amazon’s new original series, The Tick, which is an adaption of the cult classic 80s comic book of the same name.
Amazon Prime Video became available in Canada in November of last year. Canadians can also use the streaming service via an Apple TV, as well as other iOS and Android devices. Prime Video hosts several well-regarded original series, including The Man in the High Castle and American Gods.
Now if only CraveTV would release a PlayStation 4 app. One day. One day.
Source: PlayStation Store (1), (2)
