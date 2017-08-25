The practice of mindfulness has been around for well over 2,000 years, but innovations are still being made to boost its effectiveness—and benefits. From reduced stress to increased focus and memory, practicing mindfulness has been linked to a myriad of mental health improvements, and Aura is looking to build on them by bringing the worlds of mindfulness and machine learning together.
Featured in TechCrunch, Forbes, TeenVogue, Brit+Co, Mindful, and Product Hunt, Aura Premium was created by top teachers and meditation experts to deliver personalized, science-backed mindfulness meditation exercises with groundbreaking AI. The app uses short, 3 to 10-minute meditation exercises to help you tackle stress.
You can rate your experience, and Aura will learn how to provide more specific meditations, delivering an experience that’s tailored directly to your interests and needs. Plus, Aura lets you track your mood, learn about your mood patterns, and visually see yourself improve, so you can stay on top of your progress.
For those looking to try Aura Premium, subscriptions are on sale for a limited time. Get a 1-year plan for $37 CAD [$30 USD], two years for $63 CAD [$50 AUD], or a lifetime for only $75 CAD [$59.99 USD], more than 80 percent off the normal lifetime price.
Source: Aura
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments
Pingback: You can get a lifetime of Aura’s AI-powered meditation app for over 80 percent off | Daily Update()
Pingback: You can get a lifetime of Aura’s AI-powered meditation app for over 80 percent off - T4tech()