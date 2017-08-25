News
Latest Humble Bundle brings eight horror PC games

Aug 25, 2017

12:00 PM EDT

2 comments

Humble Bundle on an LG phone

Humble Bundle has launched its latest PC game bundle.

This time around, the group has put together $143 USD worth of some considerably excellent horror games.

Humble Bundle is a tiered pay-what-you-want-offering. Paying more than $1 will unlock for four games, paying $7.30 unlocks seven games and paying more than $10 unlocks all eight games available within the offer.

Highlights here include: Dead Age, Alien: Isolation, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location and Dead by Daylight.

With Humble Bundle, consumers have the option to decide how they would like to make their payment. Players have the option to split between each of the game developers, charity and Humble Bundle itself.

Source: Humble Bundle

