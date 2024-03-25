Rogers gets $12 million from Broadband Fund to build cell towers along B.C.’s Highway 37

Canada’s telecom regulator is providing Rogers with funding to improve cell coverage in northern B.C.

The service provider is tasked with constructing cell towers along 70 kilometres of Highway 37, between Kitwanga and Dease Lake, to improve access to emergency services. The move will also improve cell services in surrounding communities, several of which are Indigenous.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) notes the Chiefs of the Tahltan Band Council and the Iskut Band Council have provided support for this project.

The CRTC has granted Rogers nearly $11.9 million in funding through the Broadband Fund, which supports projects providing mobile and internet services to underserved communities across the country.

Funding comes from the CRTC’s third call for applications, issued in November 2022. The fund has supported several other projects over the past years, coming from Sogetel Mobilité Inc., SSi Micro Ltd., Telus, and more.

Source: CRTC