Square One’s new Apple Store is the first in Canada with a dedicated pickup station

The new Apple Store is way bigger than the mall's previous location

Patrick O'Rourke
Mar 25, 202412:53 PM EDT 0 comments
Square One Apple Store

The new Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario’s Square One mall is the first in Canada to feature a dedicated product pickup station, allowing customers who purchased products online to more easily collect their orders.

The bigger, rather impressive-looking Apple Store is located above Square One’s main food court on the second floor and across from Sephora. The previous Apple Store location at the mall is now closed.

The new location is significantly larger than the previous store, and it also features a curved all-glass facade.

However, it lacks some of the fancier features like expanded seating that are found at some of the tech giant’s worldwide flagship locations, like the San Francisco Union Square Apple Store, for example.

According to MacRumors, the location also doesn’t feature an Apple Watch Studio for trying out different Apple Watch and Watch Band combinations.

Image credit: @theartistchair

Source: @theartistchair, @SuperCharged Via: MacRumors

