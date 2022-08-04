CRTC’s Broadband Fund to pay $20.5 million for 10 wireless and internet projects

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has allocated millions of dollars to 10 projects that will improve wireless and internet services in Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, and Quebec.

The projects will see fourth-generation mobile wireless access (known as LTE or LTE-A) rollout across 425 kilometres of roads and highways. The funds will also support improved internet and mobile wireless access to 2,250 households in 35 communities.

The CRTC allocated $20.5 million through the Broadband Fund, a pool of money that supports mobile wireless and internet access projects in underserved areas.

Bell received funding for four projects that will benefit Manitoba and Quebec.

Sichuun Inc., with Naskapi Imuun Inc. and Redline Communications Inc., received funding for one project to benefit Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sogetel Mobilité inc. received funding for one project benefiting Quebec. Telus received funding for four projects, also for Quebec.

Construction for most of the 10 projects will start later this year or early 2023.

The CRTC first started accepting applications for the fund in 2019. With this announcement, the CRTC has committed $226.5 million to upgrade services in 205 communities.

The 10 projects reported here are the results of the CRTC’s second round of applications.

“Since the first funding announcement from the Broadband Fund in 2020, more communities, households, and roads have access to better and faster internet and voice services. These services are an important part of Canada’s public safety infrastructure,” Ian Scott, CRTC’s chairperson and CEO, said.

Source: CRTC