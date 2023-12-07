fbpx
HBO’s The Last of Us TV show wins ‘Best Adaptation’ at The Game Awards 2023

The second season of the critically-acclaimed TV show launches in 2025

Patrick O'Rourke
Dec 7, 202310:31 PM EST 0 comments
The Last of Us

HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show took home the award for ‘Best Adaptation’ at The Game Awards 2023.

The popular TV show was primarily filmed in Calgary, Alberta, and generated $141 million for the province’s GDP.

The second season of the TV series will be filmed in Vancouver and won’t release until 2025.

A remaster of The Last of Us Part II that includes native 4K output and a new rogue-like survival mode called ‘No Return,’ is set to release on January 19th, 2024

