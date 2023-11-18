The Last of Us Part II Remastered hits PS5 January 19th

Naughty Dog has announced that it’s going to release a new version of The Last of Us Part II with updated graphics, behind-the-scenes modes, and a new rogue-like survival mode called ‘No Return.’

This new gameplay mode allows you to choose between a variety of characters to test your skills in randomized encounters. Each player will have their own skills and traits and as you progress through the game you can spec your character with rewards picked up along the way.

The new behind-the-scenes content includes lost levels that were partially finished, but cut from the original game when it launched on PS4 in 2020. There’s also a developer commentary on some of these spaces and in the cutscenes if enabled.

On the graphics side of things players can expect 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Frame rate option for TVs that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more. It all brings the world of Part II’s story to life in richer and smoother detail, according to the PlayStation press release. It also mentions that PS5 players can expect minimal loading times and adaptive trigger support.

Other additions to the game include new character outfits, a free-play guitar mode, and others you can read about here. Most notably the remaster will only be a $10 USD upgrade to get the new PS5 version when it releases on January 19th, 2024.

Source: Playstation Blog