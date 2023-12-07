Arkane Lyon and Marvel Games are working on a new Blade single-player title

In honour of its 50th anniversary, Arkane Lyon and Marvel are teaming up on a new vampire-themed Blade title. The game featuring the infamous Daywalker doesn’t have a release date and is currently in development.

The trailer shown off at The Game Awards 2023 didn’t reveal much, but the Black vampire will be slicing and dicing the living dead in Paris, France. We also know that this is an M-rated single-player third-person title, and it sounds like there’ll be a lot of in-game choices to make. Blade will also feature an original story with the studio’s signature gameplay.

While Arkane’s Dishonored and Deadloop are awesome games, the developer’s last vampire-slaying title, Redfall, didn’t do too well. Hopefully, Blade fares better.

Black is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and likely PC via Game Pass.