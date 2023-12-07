You’ll need to wait until 2025 to watch The Last of US season 2

The second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us will launch in 2025, according to a recently released HBO Max teaser showing off the platform’s 2024 lineup.

To be clear, HBO Max isn’t coming to Canada, and The Last of Us will continue to stream on Bell-owned Crave as part of its agreement with HBO. Production on season 2 is set to start on February 12, 2024, several months later than originally planned due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Like The Last of Us Part II video game, season 2 of HBO’s TV show is expected to take place several years after the first season. Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) return in their roles alongside a new cast of characters, including Part II‘s Abby Anderson (though it remains unclear who will take on the role).

The second season of The Last of Us will primarily be filmed in Vancouver instead of Alberta like season 1. The Motion Picture Association — Canada (MPA) recently revealed that production of The Last of Us generated $141 million for Alberta’s GDP.

The HBO Max teaser also shows clips from upcoming seasons of House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus, Welcome to Derry and more.

A remaster of The Last of Us Part II that includes native 4K output and a new rogue-like survival mode called ‘No Return,’ will release on January 19th, 2024. As long as you own the PS4 version of the game, the PS5 update costs $10 USD (roughly $13.61 CAD).

Image credit: HBO (Screenshot)

Source: Collider