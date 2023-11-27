OnePlus 12 will reportedly launch globally on January 24

While it was already teased that the OnePlus 12 will launch in China on December 5th, it also looks like the device will launch globally on January 24th, according to GSMArena.

OnePlus started its campaign earlier today and in the support pages for Europe, the U.S., and India it showed that the campaign will launch from November 27th to January 23rd. Following this date will be the launch of the OnePlus 12, according to the marketing campaign. Specifically, the document says, “The contest is live from November 27th to 2024, the day before the OnePlus launch event, in the Indian region.”

The campaign will happen across the company’s regional branches. OnePlus had some awesome deals for the OnePlus Open, so we’re expecting some great deals for the OnePlus 12 as well.

Source: GSMArena