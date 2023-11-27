Google Drive users report disappearing files, Google is investigating

Some Google Drive users are reporting that they have lost access to some of their files on the cloud service, with no trace of them in any folders or trash.

The issue was first reported by a user on Google’s Support page. “My Google Drive files suddenly disappeared. The Drive literally went back to condition in May 2023. data from May until today disappeared, and the folder structure went back to status in May,” wrote the user.

Google is aware of the problem and is investigating the cause, but warns users not to make any changes to their Google Drive while the issue is unresolved.

The user also said that they didn’t sync or share their files with anyone. They tried various troubleshooting steps, but none of them worked. The post was later shared on YCombinator’s Hacker News forum, as shared by Android Police, where it gained more attention.

Since then, more Google Drive users have joined the discussion, saying that they also experienced missing files in their Drive. Some said that they could only see folders and subfolders, but not the files themselves. Others said that they lost some key items that they needed for their work or personal projects.

It is currently unclear what the root cause of the issue is, and whether the bug affects only the web version or the app version of Google Drive, or both.

Source: User ‘Yeonjoong‘ via: Android Police