OnePlus teases OnePlus 12 flagship ahead of December 5th launch event

Following rumours about an upcoming OnePlus 12 reveal, OnePlus teased its new flagship smartphone with a video and a series of images posted on Weibo. The company plans to reveal the phone at a December 5th launch event in China.

Based on the teaser, the OnePlus 12 looks quite similar to the OnePlus 11 and will be available in black, white, and green colours. One notable change is the Alert Slider, which jumped from the right side of the phone to the left side.

The Verge reports that OnePlus said it relocated the Alert Slider to accommodate a new integrated antenna, which the company claims boosts signal performance and helps reduce latency for game streaming.

An article from Yahoo Tech HK detailed some of the flagship’s specs, including the use of a new Sony LYT-808 sensor for the 50-megapixel main camera. The OnePlus 12 will also have a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera. Both cameras will be supported by Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and have a “2K” display panel supplied by BOE. It will also support wireless charging, “rain touch” and have infrared remote control functions.

We’ll likely learn more about the device after its December 5th reveal. Customers outside of China probably won’t have a long wait to get their hands on the OnePlus 12 with a reported December 15th global launch date.

Images credit: OnePlus (Weibo)

Source: Weibo, Yahoo Tech HK Via: The Verge, Engadget