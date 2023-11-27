Frore’s AirJet Mini might revolutionize laptop cooling

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air doesn’t feature a fan. Instead, it relies on thermal paste that diverts hot air away from the processor.

The laptop is already a powerful machine, but how much better would it perform if it had a fan to blow out hot air?

Frore Systems is a startup with $116 million USD (roughly $158 million CAD) in funding, and its revolutionary product is the AirJet Mini a piezoelectric cooling chip that weighs a mere nine grams and shoots air out of a solid-state chip with less noise than traditional fans.

As shared by The Verge, Frore recently tested the AirJet Mini’s capabilities on a fanless 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. According to the publication, the results were nothing short of impressive, showcasing the potential to enhance the performance of Apple’s M2 chip. The AirJet-equipped laptop showed sustained high-speed operation during intensive tasks, revealing a significant advantage over its non-AirJet counterpart.

During benchmarking tests, like running Cinebench R23 or playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the AirJet version consistently outperformed the regular MacBook Air, albeit slightly.

However, the road to achieving this wasn’t without challenges. Frore had to make some modifications to the MacBook Air, including cutting off 0.3mm from the laptop’s lid to create space for the AirJets to function optimally. This involved sacrificing components like speakers, Wi-Fi antenna and even the internal keyboard connector.

While the performance gains are commendable, questions arise about the impact on battery life. The company says that optimal integration into a device would reduce power consumption, with the AirJet part of a complete system drawing minimal power when idle.

Frore’s AirJet Mini presents a solid alternative to traditional cooling methods, offering improved performance with less noise in a more compact space. Check out The Verge‘s complete report on the technology.

Image credit: Frore Systems

Source: The Verge