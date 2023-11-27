Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra live images show flat display and curved frame

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is launching in January, according to recent rumours, but ahead of a rumoured reveal, hands-on images of the upcoming smartphone have appeared online.
@DavidMa05368498 first posted the leaks on X (formerly Twitter). They were then later confirmed by the well-known smartphone leaker Ice Universe.
It has been confirmed that this is the real Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photos from @DavidMa05368498 pic.twitter.com/PkaFZtkmOc
— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2023
The images reveal that the handset sports a flatter display with a slightly curved frame. Reports indicate that the Galaxy S24 will sport a titanium build, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro line. This also makes the smartphone lighter than the S23 Ultra.
The S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a new speaker grill, and an S Pen that matches the device.
Rumours indicate that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th in the United States.
Source: @DavidMa05368498, @IceUniverse