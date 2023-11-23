Xplore is offering up to a $50 discount on internet plans for Black Friday

Xplore has rolled out deals on its internet services for Black Friday.

Customers can get up to $50 off and free installation (up to a $99 value) on all plans (including fibre, fixed wireless and satellite) if they sign up online.

The offer is available between November 23rd and 27th.

Customers can enter their address on xplore.ca to see what internet plans are available in their area.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Image credit: Xplore