Here’s how to find the best possible deals for Black Friday and the holiday season

It’s the season for deal hunting. With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season fast approaching, Canadians are gearing up to snag significant discounts on their favourite electronics.

From smart home gadgets, headphones and peripherals to wearables, robot vacuums and laptops, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season presents a bombardment of deals and promotions — so much so that selecting items becomes a little overwhelming.

Fear not, though, as the internet has several savvy tools that allow you to stay ahead of the game and ensure you can secure the best deals possible.

CamelCamelCamel 🐪🐪🐪

One of the most reliable tools that can alert you about Amazon stock, product price and price history is CamelCamelCamel.

The tool is available as a website and a browser extension and allows you to select products of interest and receive email notifications when prices drop. Even sought-after items like gaming consoles trigger immediate alerts when they are back in stock. So, if you want to snag a PlayStation Portal but can’t find it available anywhere, make sure to set an alert with CamelCamelCamel.

The service isn’t limited to electronics and can be used to track any product on Amazon’s vast catalogue. Further, Camel is a free tool and can even be used with fewer features without signing up. CamelCamelCamel supports Amazon United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

To check the historical prices of a product on Amazon, head to Amazon, navigate to the product listing, copy its URL and paste it on the top ‘Find Amazon Products’ bar on Camel.

This is also where you can add your email and set a price drop percentage. Whenever the price of the product drops to the set percentage, you’ll get an email notification. I like to set it to “Any Price Drop,” so I receive a notification whenever the price heads south.

In the example below, we can see that the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is available for $259.99. We can also see that this is the lowest this monitor has ever been listed for, making it a great deal.

Price Dropper ⬇️

If you’re not limiting your deal hunting to Amazon, Price Dropper is your go-to tool. It can track prices on over 100 Canadian retail websites, including Best Buy, Apple, Canada Computers, and more. While you can track historical pricing without an account, signing up allows you to receive notifications about discounts.

The procedure works similarly to Camel. You locate the product you want to track and copy its URL. Head to the ‘+ New Product’ tab on the top right and paste and paste the URL. To check the pricing, click on ‘Search,’ also located on the top right, and enter the product’s name.

The website’s sections like ‘Featured Price Drops’ and ‘Latest Price Drops’ keep you informed about the latest trends, ensuring you stay on top of the best deals.

Following the right Twitter X accounts

X isn’t just for memes and rants. It’s a treasure trove of deal alerts.

Some Twitter handles that focus primarily on Canadian retailer stock and product pricing are a must-follow if you’re trying to find the best deals during Black Friday and the holiday season. Follow these Twitter accounts to stay in the loop:

@Lbabinz: Your source for video game deals in Canada, covering Nintendo, PS5, Xbox, and PC.

@GameDealsCanada: Why pay full price for games? This account keeps you updated on game deals in Canada.

Bonus

For a community-driven approach to deal hunting, check out RedFlagDeals. With a forum-style website, it covers a wide range of categories, including Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellness, Sports & Recreation. However, we use the platform primarily for its Computers & Electronics Threads, TV Threads and Video Game Threads.

RFD has full-time employees scouring for bargains, coupons, and freebies, plus thousands of users, who can also add threads about notable promotions they discovered.

Right now, RFD has a special Black Friday Deals section right on the homepage. Check it out here.

For every carrier’s Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

Image credit: Shutterstock