Staples slashes price of Apple Watch Series 9 by $50 for Black Friday

As far as Apple Watch Series 9 deals go, this is the best I’ve seen for Black Friday this year.

Staples has reduced the cost of the 45mm/41mm Apple Watch Series 9 by $50, bringing the price down to $539.99 (regularly $589.99) and $499.99 (regularly $549.99), respectively.

Available colours include the aluminum version of the smartwatch in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Starlight.’ As of right now, all models of the Series 9 are still in stock.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 isn’t a massive leap over the Series 8 or Series 7, it does feature Apple’s new S9 chip, offering 60 percent more transistors and a 30 percent faster GPU than the S8, and a display that can hit 2,000 nits of brightness.

Along with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 9 is also the only Apple smartwatch to offer ‘Double Tap,’ a feature that allows you to make a pinching gesture with your hand to perform simple tasks like answering a call or stopping an alarm.

For more on the Apple Watch Series 9, check out my review of the smartwatch here.

For every carrier’s Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: RedFlagDeals (aw305)