Buy a phone from Telus and the company will give a free one to a young Canadian aging out of foster care

Telus is switching up the tradition of buy-one-get-one offers for Black Friday.

The Vancouver-based telecom giant says it will give a free phone and mobility plan to a Canadian youth leaving foster care for every new customer purchasing a phone on a two-year Telus Easy Payment plan. The plan lets customers spread out the payment of a device over 24 months.

“Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, by simply purchasing a device and joining Telus, your gift has double the impact and helps make this holiday season a little lighter for Canada’s most vulnerable citizens,” the company said in a statement.

A spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup the program applies to all mobile phones. The company will give a maximum of 5,500 phones.

To participate, customers with new activations can purchase a device online, over the phone, or at Telus’ retail locations and dealer stores.

The promotion starts on November 24th and will end on November 27th.

The initiative runs through Telus’ Mobility for Good program, which gives select groups of people, such as young people aging out of foster care and government-assisted refugees, free or discounted devices and rate plans.