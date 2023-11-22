Here are the best Canadian streaming deals for Black Friday 2023

As the temperature drops and the snow starts to fall, you might find yourself turning to a streaming service. After all, there’s nothing quite like getting top-notch entertainment right from your couch or bed.

So, as Black Friday deals rage on, we’ll be rounding up the best streaming-related deals we see. This will be updated over time as well.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is currently offering 75 percent off two-month memberships to a variety of its channels, including:

AcornTV — $2.25 (regularly $8.99/month)

AMC+ — $2.25 (regularly $8.99/month)

BBC Earth — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

Britbox — $2.50 (regularly $9.99/month)

CityTV+ — $1.25 (regularly $4.99/month)

Hollywood Suite — $1.25 (regularly $4.99/month)

Love Nature — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

MGM — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

Paramount+ — $5.00 (regularly $9.99/month)

PBS Masterpiece — $1.75 (regularly $6.99/month)

Smithsonian Channel — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

StackTV — $3.25 (regularly $12.99/month)

Starz — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

Super Channel — $2.50 (regularly $9.99/month)

Teletoon+ — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

The full list of discounted channels can be found here. The deal ends on November 27th.

Crave

The Bell-owned service is offering 40 percent off all three of its annual memberships:

Basic with Ads — $59.90/year (regularly $99.90)

Standard with Ads — $89.90/year (regularly $149.90)

Premium Ad-free — $119.90/year (regularly $199.90)

The promotion is available to new, upgrading and returning customers and ends on November 28th. More details can be found here.

Paramount+

Until November 27th, you can get 50 percent off three months of the Yellowstone streaming service.

This works out to $4.99 per month (regularly $9.99) for the Standard Paramount+ plan for three months. New and returning subscribers can claim this deal.

It should be noted that this deal doesn’t apply to the new $13.99/month Premium plan that Paramount+ launched in Canada last week. Both plans offer all of the same ad-free content, but Premium also includes support for 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and up to four concurrent streams (versus two for Standard).

More information can be found here.

Streaming devices

Prime Video channels BBC Earth, Love Nature and the Smithsonian Channel are operated by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Prime Video