Here are the best Canadian Black Friday 2023 gaming deals

A variety of video game products are on sale in Canada for Black Friday this year.

From consoles and controllers to games and subscription services, you can get deals across the board depending on where you look. Read on for our round-up of the best gaming deals in Canada for Black Friday 2023. Note that these deals are offered across the various retailers in Canada unless otherwise specified.

Nintendo

Across all major retailers, Nintendo has a slew of Switch-related deals. Highlights include:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Metroid Dread — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle — $449.99 (includes a copy of Ultimate plus three months of Switch Online, a $90 value)

Nintendo Switch Sports — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Super Mario Odyssey — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

PlayStation

After some initial confusion, the so-called ‘PlayStation 5 Slim’ has launched in Canada, right on time for Black Friday. This $649 package includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (an $89.99 value) at no additional cost. A $649.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim bundle is also available and includes the acclaimed $89.99 superhero game as a bonus.

On top of that, here are some other PlayStation-related deals:

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

God of War Ragnarök (PS4/PS5) — $39.99/49.99 (regularly $79.99/$89.99)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4/PS5) — $39.99/$49.99 (regularly $79.99/$89.99)

PS5 DualSense controllers (misc. colours) — $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Up to 30 percent off PlayStation Plus memberships — sign in to view your exact savings

20 percent off select PlayStation merch on the Gear Store

Steam

As in the past, Valve’s PC marketplace will have an “Autumn Sale” adjacent to Black Friday this year. That begins on November 21st — we’ll update this post once those have been revealed.

Xbox

Starfield — $71.99 (regularly $89.99) [also available with Game Pass]

Xbox Series S starter bundle (includes console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, a $56.97 value) — $319.99 (regularly $379.99)

Xbox Series X — $599.99 (regularly $649.99)

Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle (includes Diablo IV, regularly $79.99) — $599.99 (regularly $659.99)

Xbox Wireless Controllers (misc. colours) — $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Multiplatform

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

EA Sports FC 24 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S) — $59.99 last-gen, $69.99 current-gen (regularly $79.99/$89.99)

Lords of the Fallen (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

NHL 24 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Octopath Traveler II (PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

