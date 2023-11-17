Win Super Mario RPG in time for the holiday season

Attention Mario fans! The holiday season is right around the corner, and to celebrate the launch of Super Mario RPG, MobileSyrup wants to help make it a very merry Mario season.

Super Mario RPG features the same twists and turns as the original Super NES title. However, you can expect new graphics, cinematics and gameplay mechanics. In Super Mario RPG, you can play as Mario, Peach and Bowser and meet characters you might have never encountered before.

We’re giving away one physical Super Mario RPG game, which is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch system (Nintendo Switch not included) to a lucky reader.

Of course, If you don’t win this giveaway, you can still purchase Super Mario RPG from the My Nintendo Store, the eShop or from participating retailers. This contest runs from November 17th to December 14th. One winner will be announced and contacted on December 15th.

Sign up for ‘Antenna,’ MobileSyrup‘s new newsletter, to enter for your chance to win. Good luck!

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this contest. Additionally, this contest is only available to Canadian residents, excluding those living in Quebec.