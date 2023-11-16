Amazon Canada teases ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals

Amazon Canada is preparing for a massive Black Friday event and declared it will go live with its ‘Early Black Friday’ deals on Friday, November 17th.

The company says that Prime Members will save the most but the deals are open to all. Some of the savings are from popular brands like Samsung, HP, ASUS, Dell, VTech, Canon and GoPro. Offers include up to 49 percent off select Vitamix blenders, up to 40 percent off select KitchenAid appliances, up to 35 percent off select Shark vacuums, up to 35 percent off select Bosch tools and accessories, and up to 35 percent off select Garmin devices.

There will also be deals from Anker, Fitbit, Apple, LG, Beats and Sony.

Here is a running list of what you can expect:

In Canada, a Prime Membership is $99 per year or $9.99 a month, and those not hooked on yet can start a free trial of Prime here amazon.ca/prime. University and College students in Canada can also join Prime Student for 50 percent off with a six-month trial here.

