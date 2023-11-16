Threads is testing tags in Australia with more countries coming soon

Meta’s X (formerly Twitter) copy, Threads, is now testing tags in Australia, with more countries on the way, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a thread.

You’ll mark your tags by placing a hashtag before the word and the hash will get removed and display the text in blue, similar to Facebook. To look for other tags, you must head to the search bar, type the hashtag and the keyword, and then see all the relevant posts.

You can only have a single tag in a post to avoid spamming.

Recently, Threads added an edit button, and unlike X, the feature is free. The edit button doesn’t include an edit history on posts, and users have 5 minutes to make changes.

Threads has also rolled out voice posts and hit more than 100 million users.

Source: Mark Zuckerberg, Engadget