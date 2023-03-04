Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Feb. 27-Mar. 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 3rd, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Presented in a documentary style, this series explores why a massively popular ’70s band called it quits.

Based on Taylor Jenkin Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer) and stars Riley Keough (Zola), Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders), Camila Morrone (Valley Girl) and Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent).

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Season 2 Part 2) [Apple Original]

State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-OK) has penned several bills loosening gun restrictions, including the nation’s first anti-red flag law. He thinks these bills protect the Second Amendment – and that they make us safer. We think it's probably one or the other. Watch it on @AppleTVPlus. pic.twitter.com/T7fLFLjTQ5 — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) March 3, 2023

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 3rd, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Current affairs

Runtime: Six episodes (around 40 minutes each)

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Crave

The Grizzlie Truth [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: February 27th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Vancouver’s Kathleen S. Jayme (Born Identities) digs into the mysterious departure of the Vancouver Grizzlies NBA franchise.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Mandalorian (Season 3) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 1st, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 to 50 minutes each)

Reunited with Grogu, the Mandalorian returns to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions.

The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Carl Weathers (Rocky franchise), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Emily Swallow (SEAL Team). It’s also worth noting that Toronto’s own Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) appears again this season as Captain Carson Teva.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 4th, 2023 at 10pm ET

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour

Chris Rock’s latest comedy routine is Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed stand-up comedy special.

The main event starts at 10pm ET, with a pre-show starting half an hour before and an aftershow beginning immediately following the special.

Sex/Life (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 2nd, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (44 to 53 minutes each)

Billie encounters new challenges and desires while lusting after her dream life.

Based on B.B. Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser (Unreal) and Belle Nuru Dayne (An Unfulfilled Love Story) and stars Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), Mike Vogel (Bates Motel) and Adam Demos (Unreal).

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

