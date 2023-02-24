New on Prime Video Canada: March 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and March 2023 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

March 3rd

Daisy Jones & Six — Amazon Original

I Got a Monster

Coach Prime — Amazon Original

Luden: Season 1 — Amazon Original

Federico Chiesa Back on Track

March 4th

Unreal: Seasons 1-4

March 9th

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M

March 10th

John Wick: Chapter 2

Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content)

John Wick

My Girlfriend’s Father

March 11th

Six: Seasons 1-2

March 15th

Happy Endings

March 16th

Class of ’07 — Amazon Original

Angel Flight (Exclusive Content)

March 17th

Swarm — Amazon Original

Last Light (Exclusive Content)

Dom: Season 2 — Amazon Original

Detective Knight: Independence

The Nigerian Trade

March 24th

Perfect Addiction — Amazon Original

Bed Rest

The Pez Outlaw

Minuit, Le Soir: Seasons 1-3

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous

Reggie — Amazon Original

March 25th

ONEFC: One Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs Malykhin

March 27th

Selfish

March 29th

American Renegades

March 31st

The Power: Season 1 — Amazon Original

Prime Video Channels

Survivor: Season 44 on StackTV (March 2nd)

Renovation Resort: Season 1 on StackTV (March 6th)

Big Brother Canada: Season 11 on StackTV (March 9th)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2 on Starz (March 17th)

Sanditon: Season 3 on PBS Masterpiece (March 19th)

Bel-Air: Season 2 on StackTV (March 21st)

Canada’s Got Talent: Season 2 on Citytv+ (March 22nd)

Clerks III on Starz (March 24th)

Rabbit Hole: Season 1 on Paramount+ (March 26th)

Here’s everything leaving Prime Video

Scent Of A Woman — March 1st

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — March 1st

Safe House — March 1st

Notting Hill — March 1st

The Net — March 1st

The Father — March 2nd

Alone — March 4th

Tin Star — March 7th

The Unholy — March 7th

The Mauritanian — March 10th

Meet The Parents — March 16th

Meet the Fockers — March 16th

Hard Kill — March 18th

Pet Sematary — March 20th

Waiting For the Barbarians — March 30th

Killing Bites — March 31st

Prime Video is also supporting the Canadian Women’s Foundation with its ‘Watch to Give Back’ initiative this month. Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to the Canadian Woman’s Foundation from March 1st to 31st.

These are the titles:

9 to 5

Bend it Like Beckham

Hidden Figures

Turning Red

Waiting to Exhale

Wild

Eighth Grade

Hustlers

Lady Bird

Akeelah and the Bee

Girl’s Trip

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

She Said

Woman King

A League of Their Own

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Julie & Julia

Little Women (2019)

Return of Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile

Sense And Sensibility

Mad Max: Fury Road

Miss Congeniality

Wonder Woman 1984

