New on Prime Video Canada: March 2023

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and March 2023 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):
March 3rd
- Daisy Jones & Six — Amazon Original
- I Got a Monster
- Coach Prime — Amazon Original
- Luden: Season 1 — Amazon Original
- Federico Chiesa Back on Track
March 4th
- Unreal: Seasons 1-4
March 9th
- Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M
March 10th
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content)
- John Wick
- My Girlfriend’s Father
March 11th
- Six: Seasons 1-2
March 15th
- Happy Endings
March 16th
- Class of ’07 — Amazon Original
- Angel Flight (Exclusive Content)
March 17th
- Swarm — Amazon Original
- Last Light (Exclusive Content)
- Dom: Season 2 — Amazon Original
- Detective Knight: Independence
- The Nigerian Trade
March 24th
- Perfect Addiction — Amazon Original
- Bed Rest
- The Pez Outlaw
- Minuit, Le Soir: Seasons 1-3
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous
- Reggie — Amazon Original
March 25th
- ONEFC: One Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs Malykhin
March 27th
- Selfish
March 29th
- American Renegades
March 31st
- The Power: Season 1 — Amazon Original
Prime Video Channels
- Survivor: Season 44 on StackTV (March 2nd)
- Renovation Resort: Season 1 on StackTV (March 6th)
- Big Brother Canada: Season 11 on StackTV (March 9th)
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2 on Starz (March 17th)
- Sanditon: Season 3 on PBS Masterpiece (March 19th)
- Bel-Air: Season 2 on StackTV (March 21st)
- Canada’s Got Talent: Season 2 on Citytv+ (March 22nd)
- Clerks III on Starz (March 24th)
- Rabbit Hole: Season 1 on Paramount+ (March 26th)
Here’s everything leaving Prime Video
- Scent Of A Woman — March 1st
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — March 1st
- Safe House — March 1st
- Notting Hill — March 1st
- The Net — March 1st
- The Father — March 2nd
- Alone — March 4th
- Tin Star — March 7th
- The Unholy — March 7th
- The Mauritanian — March 10th
- Meet The Parents — March 16th
- Meet the Fockers — March 16th
- Hard Kill — March 18th
- Pet Sematary — March 20th
- Waiting For the Barbarians — March 30th
- Killing Bites — March 31st
Prime Video is also supporting the Canadian Women’s Foundation with its ‘Watch to Give Back’ initiative this month. Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to the Canadian Woman’s Foundation from March 1st to 31st.
These are the titles:
- 9 to 5
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Hidden Figures
- Turning Red
- Waiting to Exhale
- Wild
- Eighth Grade
- Hustlers
- Lady Bird
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Girl’s Trip
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- She Said
- Woman King
- A League of Their Own
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Julie & Julia
- Little Women (2019)
- Return of Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile
- Sense And Sensibility
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Miss Congeniality
- Wonder Woman 1984
Image credit: Amazon