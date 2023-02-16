New on Disney+ Canada: March 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in March 2023.
Newsworthy releases for the month include season three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, new Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 episodes, and Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman.
See below for the full list:
March 1st
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- Wild Crime S2 (All Episodes Available)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Still Missing Morgan S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Virgin: The Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 3rd
- Finding Michael (documentary)
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas
- Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve)
- Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong
March 4th
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 5th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
March 6th
- History of the World Part II (series)
March 7th
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
March 8th
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
- Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game S1 (All Episodes Available)
- El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies) S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
- MPower (series)
March 9th
-
History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
March 10th
- Chang Can Dunk (film)
- Killer Under the Bed
- UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa)
March 11th
-
Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 12th
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 14th
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
March 15th
- Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts S2
- Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
- Wedding Agreement the Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Where is Private Dulaney? S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Doogie Howser, M.D. S1- 4 (All Episodes Available)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 17th
- Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (documentary)
- Boston Strangler (film)
March 18th
Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 19th
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 21st
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
March 22nd
- Grown-ish S5 (All Episodes Available)
- Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Big Bet S2 (New Episode)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
- Car SOS S8-10 (All Episodes Available)
March 24th
- Up Here (series)
- Flint
March 25th
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 26th
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 28th
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
- The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episodes)
March 29th
- Chibiverse
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals S2 (All Episodes Available)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
- O Rei Da TV (The King of TV) S1-2 (All Episodes Available)
March 30th
- Rap Caviar Presents S1 (All Episodes Available)
March 31st
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: S2
- Prom Pact
- Rye Lane
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. Check out the movies and shows added to Disney+ in February 2023 here.
Image credit: Star Wars