Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Feb. 20-26]

Amazon Prime Video

The Consultant [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2023

Genre: Dark comedy, thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (30 to 36 minutes each)

A mysterious consultant joins a struggling gaming company and seemingly starts taking over.

The Consultant was created by Tony Basgallop (Servant) and stars Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds), Nat Wolff (The Stand), Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus) and Aimee Carrero (The Menu).

Stream The Consultant here.

Apple TV+

Liaison [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 24th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Apple’s first French and English language series follows two ex-lover agents who must work together to stop international cyberattacks in the U.K.

Liaison was created by Virginie Brac (Cheyenne & Lola) and stars Eva Green (Casino Royale) and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan).

Stream Liaison here.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 24th, 2023

Genre: Travel documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (33 to 38 minutes each)

Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) goes outside of his comfort zone to travel to beautiful locations across the world, including Costa Rica, Italy, Japan and South Africa.

Stream The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy here.

Crave

Party Down (Season 3)

Crave premiere date: February 24th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Ten years after the end of the cult comedy series, the gang is back to take on more random parties and oddball guests across Los Angeles.

Original cast members Adam Scott (Henry), Ken Marino (Ron), Ryan Hansen (Kyle), Martin Starr (Roman), Jane Lynch (Constance) and Megan Mullally (Lydia), while newcomers include Jennifer Garner (Alias), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) and Zoë Chao (The Afterparty).

Stream Party Down here.

The Weeknd: Live at Lo-Fi Stadium

Crave premiere date: February 25th, 2023 at 8pm ET

Genre: Concert special

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Toronto singer-songwriter The Weeknd performs hit songs like “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face” in front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles.

Stream The Weeknd: Live at Lo-Fi Stadium here.

Disney+

Bruiser [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 24th, 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

14-year-old Darious turns to charismatic drifter Porter for help after being beaten up, only to discover a dangerous secret that threatens to rip his family apart.

Bruiser was co-written and directed by Miles Warren (Huntress) and stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Toronto’s own Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) and Jalyn Hall (Till).

Stream Bruiser here.

Netflix

Outer Banks (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 23rd, 2023

Genre: Teen drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (45 minutes to 1 hour, 19 minutes each)

The Pogues head to the Caribbean and beyond as part of a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

Outer Banks was created by Josh and Jonas Pate (Good vs Evil) and Shannon Burke (Into the Savage Country) and stars Chase Stokes (Tell Me Your Divas), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Madison Bailey (Black Lightning) and Jonathan Daviss (Do Revenge).

Stream Outer Banks here.

We Have a Ghost [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 24th, 2023

Genre: Family comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Kevin’s family becomes famous after discovering a ghost in their new home, leading them to become targets of the government.

We Have a Ghost was written and directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) and stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Queen & Slim), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier).

Stream We Have a Ghost here.

Paramount+

Babylon

Original theatrical release date: December 23rd, 2022

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: February 21st, 2023

Genre: Concert special

Runtime: Period black comedy-drama

Several ambitious dreamers experience a rise and fall during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films.

Babylon was written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and features an ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Jovan Adepo (Fences).

Stream Babylon here.

