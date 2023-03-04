Where to watch the Demon Slayer theatrical event and new season in Canada

Ufotable and Shueisha’s Demon Slayer Season 3: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc finally has a release date.

The new season is premiering in a theatrical event in Canada, which started Friday, March 3rd. The event will include the last two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc, namely Season 2, Episode 10: “Never Give Up” and Season 2, Episode 11: “No Matter How Many Lives,” followed by an extended version of the first episode of the new ‘Swordsmith Village’ arc.

Following the theatrical event, fans will need to wait until April 9th to catch the release of the new season on streaming websites like Funimation and Crunchyroll. It’s currently unclear if April 9th will mark the release of the same episode that is airing in theatres currently or if Ufotable will release the first two episodes of the new season on the day.

The new season is a direct adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, and will prominently feature two major characters that we haven’t seen much of before — the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.

In Canada, Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas are now premiering the movie in both English and Japanese with English subtitles, with tickets starting at $13.50 and $13.25 for general admission, respectively.

Find theatres near you premiering Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village here.

The Destroyer of Demons is coming to the big screen! ⚔️ See 3 episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village in an exclusive theatrical event on March 3! Get your tickets here 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/mgKOPwN1fd pic.twitter.com/ys1Vlth5x9 — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 24, 2023

After April 9th, the rest of the episodes of the season will likely be released on a weekly basis. In Canada, fans will be able to catch the first new episodes on Crunchyroll in both English and Japanese. In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscriptions tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription,’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Crunchyroll also has all the previous seasons of Demon Slayer in several languages if you need to get up to speed. Crunchyroll is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more.

Similarly, Funimation is also likely to air the new season in Canada, with plans starting at $7.99 and $9.99 for ‘Premium’ and ‘Premium Plus’ subscriptions, respectively. Like Crunchyroll, Funimation offers a 14-day free trial and is available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku TV, major consoles, and more.

Image credit: Crunchyroll