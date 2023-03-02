Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) drop to $164 on Amazon

While not the latest version of Apple’s wireless earbuds, the AirPods (2nd-Gen), released in 2019, are an improved version of the original AirPods. The earbuds are currently on sale $164 from Amazon.

The AirPods (2nd-Gen) offers several features and upgrades, including wireless charging, improved battery life, better connectivity and hands-free “Hey Siri” support. With a single charge, users can expect to get around five hours of listening time, or three hours of talk time. With the charging case, users can get up to 24 hours of listening time or 18 hours of talk time.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods also come equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which offers faster and more stable connectivity than the first-generation AirPods. This makes it easier for users to switch between devices and enjoy a seamless listening experience.

The AirPods (2nd-Gen) are available on Amazon Canada for $164.

