CIRA introduces new Net Good program

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has launched a new program to address ongoing internet challenges in Canada.

Net Good focuses on investing in three areas: infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement.

The program will further support solutions that improve internet performance and make it more accessible and resilient.

CIRA, a not-for-profit responsible for managing the .ca domain, will also fund projects under the program that address local internet challenges.

“As one of the few non-governmental leaders embarking on this work to improve digital equity, CIRA helps communities across Canada to tackle their digital issues,” Tanya O’Callaghan, vice president of community investment, policy and advocacy at CIRA, said. “As an evolution of our mission, we’re excited to launch Net Good by CIRA to champion communities, projects and policies that make the internet better for Canadians.”

Under its latest call for applications, organizations can apply for grants worth upwards of $100,000. Projects must focus on rural, Northern and Indigenous communities, and students.

CIRA has awarded grants to more than 200 organizations over the last decade, providing $10 million in funding.

Image credit: CIRA

Source: CIRA