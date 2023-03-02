SWIFT project brings high-speed internet access to Oxford County, Ontario

Four projects funded through Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) have resulted in high-speed internet access for Oxford County, Ontario.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses benefit from the projects. Execulink completed three fibre networks in Oxford County, benefiting those in various townships and communities, including South-West Oxford and East Zorra-Tavistock.

Quadro Communications completed one project, expanding service along 331 rural homes and businesses in several communities.

“The announcement means even more rural residents, businesses, and industries will have access to reliable high-speed internet, impacting the economy, commerce and social connections of everyone in Oxford County,” Marcus Ryan, the Warden for Oxford County, said.

The expansions are part of SWIFT’s $270 million broadband expansion plan to bring high-speed internet access to 64,000 homes and businesses throughout Southwestern Ontario.

SWIFT has funded various other projects in the past, including one in Bant County, Ontario.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SWIFT