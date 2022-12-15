New on Disney+ Canada: January 2023

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in January.

Some of the highlights in the New Year include the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes and If These Walls Could Sing music documentary about the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Note that Star content is often more adult-oriented, so we’ve marked those titles accordingly. You can also set parental controls to restrict these movies and shows from kids.

See below for the full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada in January:

January 4th

Grails: When Sneakers Change The Game [Star]

Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

The Menu [Star]

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Taiwan Crime Stories (Season 1 premiere) [Star]

January 6th

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Hulk: Monsters Dwell

If These Walls Could Sing [Disney+ Original]

Meet the Deedles

January 8th

Tokyo Revengers (Season 2 premiere) [Star]

January 9th

Koala Man

January 11th

Chasing Waves (Season 1)

Gina Yei (Season 1)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

January 13th

The Flagmakers [National Geographic]

Retrograde [National Geographic]

The Territory [National Geographic]

January 18th

Super Junior Last Man Standing (all episodes)

January 20th

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle (Season 1 premiere) [Star]

January 25th

Darby and The Dead

Extraordinary (premiere) [Star]

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Searchlight Pictures