New on Disney+ Canada: December 2022

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in December.
Closing out the year is a big batch of new Star content, including the acclaimed black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the fourth seasons of Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows. Note that Star content is often more adult-oriented; you can set parental controls accordingly.
See below for the full list:
December 1st
- Darby and the Dead
December 2nd
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules [Disney+ Original]
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays [Disney+ Original]
December 7th
- Amsterdam [Star]
- The Come Up (Season 1) [Star]
- Connect (Season 1) [Star]
- Gigantosaurus (Season 3)
- Muppet Babies (Season 3)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
- Quantico (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
- Raven’s Home (Season 5)
- The Villains of Valley View (Season 1)
- What We Do in th Shadows (Season 4)
December 8th
- Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Premiere)
December 9th
- It’s a Wonderful Binge
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again [Disney+ Original]
- Weekend Family Christmas (Special)
December 14th
- American Horror Story: Double Feature (Season 10) [Star]
- Atlanta (Season 4) [Star]
- The Banshees of Inisherin [Star]
- Because We Forget Everything (Season 1) [Star]
- National Treasure: Edge of History [Disney+ Original]
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1) [National Geographic]
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 1) [Star]
December 16th
- Le Pupille
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
December 20th
- Homeland (Season 8) [Star]
December 21st
- Big Bet (Season 1 premiere) [Star]
December 23rd
- Game of Sharks [National Geographic]
December 28th
- Me & Mickey (Season 1) — Shorts
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: FX