New on Disney+ Canada: December 2022

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in December.

Closing out the year is a big batch of new Star content, including the acclaimed black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the fourth seasons of Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows. Note that Star content is often more adult-oriented; you can set parental controls accordingly.

See below for the full list:

December 1st

Darby and the Dead

December 2nd

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules [Disney+ Original]

Mickey Saves Christmas

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays [Disney+ Original]

December 7th

Amsterdam [Star]

The Come Up (Season 1) [Star]

Connect (Season 1) [Star]

Gigantosaurus (Season 3)

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Quantico (Seasons 1-3) [Star]

Raven’s Home (Season 5)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1)

What We Do in th Shadows (Season 4)

December 8th

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Premiere)

December 9th

It’s a Wonderful Binge

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again [Disney+ Original]

Weekend Family Christmas (Special)

December 14th

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Season 10) [Star]

Atlanta (Season 4) [Star]

The Banshees of Inisherin [Star]

Because We Forget Everything (Season 1) [Star]

National Treasure: Edge of History [Disney+ Original]

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1) [National Geographic]

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 1) [Star]

December 16th

Le Pupille

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

December 20th

Homeland (Season 8) [Star]

December 21st

Big Bet (Season 1 premiere) [Star]

December 23rd

Game of Sharks [National Geographic]

December 28th

Me & Mickey (Season 1) — Shorts

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: FX