Chatr is offering 10GB bonus data for 12 months with specific plans

Roger’s flanker brand Chatr is offering big data bonuses on several of its Talk, Text and Data plans.

Chatr is offering 10GB of bonus data for 12 months on its $40+ plans. Plans with the promotion are included below:

$40/mo 5GB

$50/mo 10GB

$60/mo 15GB

$70/mo 20GB

Additionally, the $35/mo 2.5GB plan comes with 5GB of bonus data for 12 months. As is typical with Chatr deals like this, the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan changes before the end of the 12-month period. In other words, make sure you select a plan you’ll want to keep for at least 12 months.