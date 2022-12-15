Shaw offers discounts on Google Pixel 7, iPhone 13, ahead of Boxing Day

Shaw is offering discounts on several devices on its MyTab financing plan throughout Boxing Day.
In order to access the savings on the following devices, customers must be Shaw internet customers, subscribe to auto payment, and pick from the Unlimited or the Unlimited + U.S. and Mexico mobile plans.
- Google Pixel 7 for $22/ month for 24 months. $0 down (save $360.
- Google Pixel 6a for $12/month for 24 months. $0 down (save $360).
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $12/month for 24 months. $0 down (save $360).
- Motorola Moto G Power (2022) for $0/month for 24 months. $0 down (save $288).
- Samsung Galaxy A03s $0/month for 24 months.$0 down (save $192).
- Apple iPhone 12 for $22/month for 24 months. $0 down (save $345).
- Apple iPhone 13 for $28/month for 24 months. $0 down (save $355).
The sale ends on January 5th.
More details are available on Shaw’s website.
You can also find a round-up of the best carrier deals here.