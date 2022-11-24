Google accidentally refunds some people for Stadia Pro subs

Several Google Stadia users have taken to Reddit to report that they’ve received refunds for Pro, the soon-to-be-shuttered game streaming service’s subscription that offers 4K streaming and a catalogue of games.

What’s surprising about this, though, is that Google isn’t actually supposed to be issuing these refunds. When the company announced in October that Stadia will shut down in January, it promised to give players their money back for all purchases except Stadia Pro payments made before September 29th, 2022. However, some people are nonetheless sharing screenshots of receiving Pro refunds.

It should be noted that many of the posts come from U.K. users, so it’s unclear how widespread this might be. That said, at least one commenter said they were given a Pro refund in Canada. Either way, people are being allowed to keep the accidental refund, so you might want to check if you got one, too. You can do so by searching for an email with the subject ‘Your Google Play Order Cancellation Receipt’ that would have been sent to whichever email is tied to your Play Store account.

Stadia will officially shut down on January 18th, 2023, and Google is expecting to have issued all refunds by that point.

Via: Gizmodo