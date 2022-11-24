Here are iRobot’s Roomba Black Friday Deals

If you’ve been waiting to pick-up one of iRobot’s Roombas, Black Friday shopping season is a great time to do so.

Several of the robot vacuum maker’s mid-range devices are heavily discounted, making them a much easier sell for anyone on the fence about these automated dirt suckers. All of these deals are live now and run until December 1st. It’s worth noting that several Braava robot mop and vacuum bundles are also on sale.

Below are all of iRobot’s offers directly available on its website:

Roomba i3: Now $329.99, was $449.99 ($120 off)

Roomba i3+: Now $499.99, was $699.99 ($200 off)

Roomba 694: Now $269.99, was $369.99 ($100 off)

Braava Jet m6: $399.99, was $599.99 ($200 off)

H1 Handheld Vacuum: $164.99, was $329.99 ($165 off)

As is the case with Roombas, several of the robot vacuums are also on sale on Amazon:

Roomba 694: Now $268.99, was $369 ($100 off)

Roomba 692: Now $249.99, was $449.99 ($200 off)

Roomba i3 EVO: Now $329.99, was $449.99 $(121 off)

Roomba i3 EVO+: Now $498.99, was $699.99 ($201 off)

Braava Jet M6: $398.99, was $549.99 ($151 off)

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: iRobot