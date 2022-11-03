Google discounts Pixel 6a by $100, now available for $499

Google’s excellent mid-range Pixel 6a got its first official discount in the Canadian Google Store. The smartphone is now available for $499, a $100 discount.
This price drop arguably makes the Pixel 6a even better value for those who want the Pixel experience, but don’t necessarily want to fork out the money for a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. The most significant drawbacks to the 6a include that it runs on the Tensor chip (the 7 series sport the newer Tensor G2) and that it sports worse camera hardware (12-megapixel main sensor vs. the 50-megapixel sensor in the 7 series).
Despite that, the Pixel 6a’s camera still puts out some impressive shots thanks to Google’s image processing software, and the performance bump for Tensor G2 isn’t huge (although not negligible). There’s also the 60Hz display — as nice as it’d be to have a higher refresh rate, the savings outweigh that particular downside, in my opinion.
When I wrote the Pixel 6a review earlier this year, I thought it was too good for the price. But the $100 discount makes it an even better value.
Pixel 6a
Pixel 7
Pixel 7 Pro
Display
6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate
6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Tensor
Tensor G2
Tensor G2
RAM
6GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
Storage
128GB
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm
6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)
6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm)
Weight
178 grams
197g (6.9oz)
212g (7.5oz)
Rear Facing Camera
12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
8-megapixel
10.8-megapixel
10.8-megapixel (ultrawide)
OS
Android 12
Android 13
Android 13
Battery
4410mAh
4,355mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM)
Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM)
Launch Date
July 28, 2022
October 13, 2022
October 13, 2022
Misc
No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage
Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass
Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
You can check out the Pixel 6a on the Google Store here. If you’d rather shop from Amazon, the 6a is also available for $499 there. It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time Amazon has offered a discount on the Pixel 6a.
Thanks Jason!
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.