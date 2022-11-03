Google discounts Pixel 6a by $100, now available for $499

Google’s excellent mid-range Pixel 6a got its first official discount in the Canadian Google Store. The smartphone is now available for $499, a $100 discount.

This price drop arguably makes the Pixel 6a even better value for those who want the Pixel experience, but don’t necessarily want to fork out the money for a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. The most significant drawbacks to the 6a include that it runs on the Tensor chip (the 7 series sport the newer Tensor G2) and that it sports worse camera hardware (12-megapixel main sensor vs. the 50-megapixel sensor in the 7 series).

Despite that, the Pixel 6a’s camera still puts out some impressive shots thanks to Google’s image processing software, and the performance bump for Tensor G2 isn’t huge (although not negligible). There’s also the 60Hz display — as nice as it’d be to have a higher refresh rate, the savings outweigh that particular downside, in my opinion.

When I wrote the Pixel 6a review earlier this year, I thought it was too good for the price. But the $100 discount makes it an even better value.

Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Display 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor Tensor G2 Tensor G2 RAM 6GB of RAM 8GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm) 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 178 grams 197g (6.9oz) 212g (7.5oz) Rear Facing Camera 12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 8-megapixel 10.8-megapixel 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide) OS Android 12 Android 13 Android 13 Battery 4410mAh 4,355mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM) Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM) Launch Date July 28, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 13, 2022 Misc No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Display Pixel 6a 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate Pixel 7 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate Processor Pixel 6a Tensor Pixel 7 Tensor G2 Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 RAM Pixel 6a 6GB of RAM Pixel 7 8GB of RAM Pixel 7 Pro 12GB of RAM Storage Pixel 6a 128GB Pixel 7 128GB, 256GB Pixel 7 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Pixel 6a 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm Pixel 7 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm) Pixel 7 Pro 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Weight Pixel 6a 178 grams Pixel 7 197g (6.9oz) Pixel 7 Pro 212g (7.5oz) Rear Facing Camera Pixel 6a 12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Pixel 7 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Pixel 7 Pro 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Pixel 6a 8-megapixel Pixel 7 10.8-megapixel Pixel 7 Pro 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide) OS Pixel 6a Android 12 Pixel 7 Android 13 Pixel 7 Pro Android 13 Battery Pixel 6a 4410mAh Pixel 7 4,355mAh Pixel 7 Pro 5,000mAh Network Connectivity Pixel 6a GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Pixel 7 LTE/ 5G Pixel 7 Pro LTE/ 5G Sensors Pixel 6a Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Pixel 7 Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Pixel 7 Pro Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Pixel 6a Nano SIM, eSIM Pixel 7 Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM) Pixel 7 Pro Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM) Launch Date Pixel 6a July 28, 2022 Pixel 7 October 13, 2022 Pixel 7 Pro October 13, 2022 Misc Pixel 6a No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Pixel 7 Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Pixel 7 Pro Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

You can check out the Pixel 6a on the Google Store here. If you’d rather shop from Amazon, the 6a is also available for $499 there. It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time Amazon has offered a discount on the Pixel 6a.

Thanks Jason!

