Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro on sale at Amazon again

Google’s Pixel 7 event is just around the corner, but if you don’t care for the Pixel 7 series based on what we know so far, you might want to take advantage of discounts on the Pixel 6a, 6, and 6 Pro.

Amazon Canada currently has all three phones on sale. Granted, none of the discounts are crazy, but given how expensive smartphones are these days, any discount is welcome.

Check out the prices below:

Pixel 6a – $539.99 (regular $599)

Pixel 6 – $769.99 (regular $799)

Pixel 6 Pro – $970.59 (regular $1,179)

However, there are a few caveats to consider here. First, only some of the phone colours are available at a reduced price, while others are actually more expensive (for example, the ‘Sorta Seafoam’ Pixel 6 is listed for almost $935).

Moreover, all the phones are listed as sold by another company, not Google. It may be worth looking into the third-party retailers to see if they’re trustworthy before making a purchase.

