Apple thinks the iPhone 14 Plus will be a hit

I liked Apple’s iPhone mini line, but even when it was first revealed, I didn’t expect it to be a top seller for the tech giant.

In the back of my mind, I hypothesized that despite the vocal clamouring for a smaller iPhone from many on social media, this very specific audience remained relatively small. Fast-forward to 2022, and the 5.4-inch mini line is mostly dead (Apple still sells the iPhone 13 mini, for now), so perhaps I was correct on some level.

This is where the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus comes in.

iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Display 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2278 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor A15 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip RAM N/A N/A Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm Weight 203g 172g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.9) 12-megapixel (f/1.9) OS iOS 16 iOS 16 Battery Up to 26 hours of video playback Up to 20 hours of video playback Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 7, 2022 September 16, 2022 Misc Colours: Midnight, Purple, Product Red, Blue, Starlight Colours: Midnight, Purple, Product Red, Blue, Starlight Display iPhone 14 Plus 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2278 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision iPhone 14 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor iPhone 14 Plus A15 Bionic chip iPhone 14 A15 Bionic chip RAM iPhone 14 Plus N/A iPhone 14 N/A Storage iPhone 14 Plus 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 14 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) iPhone 14 Plus 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm iPhone 14 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm Weight iPhone 14 Plus 203g iPhone 14 172g Rear Facing Camera iPhone 14 Plus 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) iPhone 14 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera iPhone 14 Plus 12-megapixel (f/1.9) iPhone 14 12-megapixel (f/1.9) OS iPhone 14 Plus iOS 16 iPhone 14 iOS 16 Battery iPhone 14 Plus Up to 26 hours of video playback iPhone 14 Up to 20 hours of video playback Network Connectivity iPhone 14 Plus LTE/ 5G iPhone 14 LTE/ 5G Sensors iPhone 14 Plus Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer iPhone 14 Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type iPhone 14 Plus Nano SIM, eSIM iPhone 14 Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date iPhone 14 Plus October 7, 2022 iPhone 14 September 16, 2022 Misc iPhone 14 Plus Colours: Midnight, Purple, Product Red, Blue, Starlight iPhone 14 Colours: Midnight, Purple, Product Red, Blue, Starlight

Everything that I wrote in my recent Phone 14 review also relates to the new Plus, including the same overall aesthetic as the iPhone 13, its great display that lacks a 120Hz refresh rate and a camera that offers very marginal upgrades over its predecessor. You still don’t get the new ‘Dynamic Island,’ an additional zoom lens or even the A16 chip. Beyond its larger size, the iPhone 14 Plus is entirely identical to the iPhone 14.

With respect to both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, neither smartphone is a bad device and, in fact, they’re some of the most solid smartphones out there, but they aren’t particularly exciting either — especially if you plan to move from an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14.

Whether Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus — which releases on October 7th, just a few weeks after the rest of the iPhone 14 line — finds an audience remains to be seen, but anecdotally, I know of at least five people that have been waiting for the tech giant to drop an entry-level 6.7-inch iPhone and that plan to buy the Plus.

While I recently made the switch to the Pro from the Pro Max, Apple’s big smartphones offer several advantages. The larger display makes watching TV shows or movies and playing games a more enjoyable experience. Even reading and browsing the web is better on the Plus’ 6.7-inch screen. For nearly all tasks, the more screen real estate you have, the better.

Where the big boi phone experience falls apart for me is when I have to slide the device into my pocket or hold it in my hand for an extended period of time. I’d say my hands are pretty average-sized, and holding the iPhone 14 Plus for longer than a few minutes is a far less comfortable experience than the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. It also barely makes it into my pants pockets. That said, the Plus is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, weighing 203g compared to 240g. When holding both smartphones in your hands at the same time, the weight difference is instantly noticeable.

There’s also the iPhone 14 Plus’ price to take into consideration. At $1,249, it’s $300 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, making it a decent deal if all you’re looking for is a big display but don’t want to shell out the extra cash for the Max or aren’t interested in its higher-end features.

I can’t help but think Apple has market research to back up the death of the mini and the introduction of the Plus, but on the other hand, I assumed that was the case when it first released its tiny smartphone, and here we are. Only time will tell if the somewhat strangely named iPhone 14 Plus finds an audience wide enough for Apple to keep it around.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus releases on October 7th starting at $1,249.

Note: In the coming days, my iPhone 14 review will be updated with my thoughts about the iPhone 14 Plus.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.