iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ holds tremendous potential [Video]

There’s a ton of hype surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new ‘Dynamic Island’ cutout, but what does it do and what apps does it even work with?

Instead of being the central location for all notifications like some assumed, the Dynamic Island is a quick way to access specific widgets. However, third-party app support is unfortunately very limited, though this will likely change once Apple releases the cutout’s development API.

