Public Mobile adds more 4G plan options

Back in July, Telus flanker brand Public Mobile rolled out new 4G plans, marking a major shift for the provider. Previously, it had only offered 3G plans. Now, Public is expanding its 4G plan options.

In a post on its community forums, Public detailed three new 4G-capable plans, including:

$55/mo 8GB with unlimited Canada-wide minutes, international text and picture messaging, voicemail, and call display

$60/mo 10GB with unlimited Canada-wide minutes, international text and picture messaging, voicemail, and call display

$65/mo 15GB unlimited Canada-wide minutes, international text and picture messaging, voicemail, and call display

All three plans offer data at 4G speed, which according to Public’s fine print, is up to 100Mbps. Public’s 3G plans, on the other hand, offer download speeds up to 3Mbps.

Public also offers 3x ‘Points Back’ on each of these plans for new customers for 12 months. Public Points, also introduced earlier this year, can be redeemed for discounts on your bill, add-ons, or entries into contests. Customers can earn five percent Points Back for every dollar spent, and can also earn points for things like refer-a-friend, helping out on Public’s community forums, and more.

These plans are similar to the 4G plans Public Mobile launched in July. In August, the provider briefly offered a $55/20GB student offer (which is a better deal than the new 4G plans). It’s not clear what happened between July and now that led Public to relaunch previously-available plans. Either way, there are now more 4G plan options for Public customers.

Source: Public Mobile