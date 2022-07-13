Public Mobile introduces new 4G plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is launching new 4G speed plans, in addition to its already available cheaper 3G plans.

The new plans are as follows:

4GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $41.25/month

6GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $45/month

8GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $55/month

10GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $60/month

15GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $65/month

25GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $85/month

40GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $95/month

The new plans come alongside a new and improved Public Mobile experience that is now completely digital. “New subscribers can join Public Mobile on-the-go, from anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with all new activations, along with purchases of SIM cards and devices, taking place exclusively online,” said Public Mobile. However, SIM cards can still be purchased at participating TELUS and Koodo corporate store locations.

Additionally, Public Mobile says that it has redesigned the ‘My account’ self-serve portal to provide users with complete control over account management, alongside a refreshed mobile-friendly design.

For more information about the Public Mobile upgrade, click here.

Source: Public Mobile