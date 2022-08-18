Public Mobile student promotion offers 20GB for $55

Public Mobile’s newest promotion is offering students $55 for a 20GB of data plan.

The offer gets you 20GB of data at 4G speeds, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging. Further, Public says you can get even more with its Public Points program.

This offer is available to new customers who activate with Public Mobile.

Public Points allow you to earn points by paying your bill, which you can then use towards your bill, free add-ons or the chance to win some prizes.

It’s typically a point per dollar, but you can earn 3x the points when you sign up for this deal.

You can learn more about the deal here.